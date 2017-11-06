Washington (CNN) The United States has resumed visa processing at its embassy in Turkey on a limited basis Monday following a dispute over the treatment of local US staff members.

Turkey reciprocated the move and announced a resumption of limited visa processing at its diplomatic missions in the US via a statement on Twitter.

"The United States has received initial high-level assurances from the government of Turkey that there are no additional local employees of our mission in Turkey under investigation," State Department spokeswomann Heather Nauert said in a written statement announcing the resumption of visa services.

In addition, Nauert said the US had received assurances that local staff at US diplomatic facilities in Turkey "will not be detained or arrested for performing their official duties" and that the Turkish government would inform US officials in advance of any plans to detain or arrest local staff going forward.

Both the US and Turkey had suspended all non-immigrant visa services for travel between the two countries last month following the arrest of a US Consulate employee in Istanbul, who the Turkish government said was linked to an exiled cleric living in Pennsylvania the Turkish government believes was behind a failed coup attempt last year.

