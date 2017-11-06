Breaking News

Trump says Japan should buy US military equipment to protect against North Korea

By Kevin Liptak, CNN White House Producer

Updated 2:09 AM ET, Mon November 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's whirlwind Asia tour: The big issues

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(10 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Trump said Japan should be protecting itself
  • He said the equipment could help protect Japan against North Korea

Tokyo (CNN)President Donald Trump advocated a more militaristic Japan on Monday, saying Tokyo should begin purchasing American-made military equipment to better protect itself against threats from North Korea.

Trump, responding to reports he wanted Japan to shoot down a North Korean missile that passed over its territory, said the country should be protecting itself.
"He will shoot them out of the sky when he completes the purchase of a lot of military equipment from the United States," Trump said standing alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a news conference.
    "The Prime Minister of Japan is going to be purchasing massive amounts of military equipment, as he should," Trump said.