Story highlights Trump said Japan should be protecting itself

He said the equipment could help protect Japan against North Korea

Tokyo (CNN) President Donald Trump advocated a more militaristic Japan on Monday, saying Tokyo should begin purchasing American-made military equipment to better protect itself against threats from North Korea.

Trump, responding to reports he wanted Japan to shoot down a North Korean missile that passed over its territory, said the country should be protecting itself.

"He will shoot them out of the sky when he completes the purchase of a lot of military equipment from the United States," Trump said standing alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a news conference.

"The Prime Minister of Japan is going to be purchasing massive amounts of military equipment, as he should," Trump said.