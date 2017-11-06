Story highlights There is no evidence that a regulation he rolled back would have stopped the shooter in Texas

But the decision to cut such rules is at odds with his public pronouncements

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, asked about the deadly shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, labeled the incident a "mental health problem at the highest level," not a "guns situation."

It's the same point he raised in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas last month. But he has yet to suggest any legislative or policy changes that could have curbed the shootings.

He's also moved to make it easier for people with mental health issues to gain access to weapons.

In February, Trump signed a measure that got rid of a regulation that aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of people who were either receiving full disability benefits because of a mental illness and couldn't work or people who were unable to manage their own Social Security benefits and needed the help of a third party.

Using the Congressional Review Act, Republican majorities in the House and Senate voted to revoke the rule enacted by former President Barack Obama as part of a series of efforts to curb gun violence after similar measures failed to pass through Congress.

