Here are all the places Trump is losing support

(CNN) A new CNN poll shows that just 36% of Americans approve of the job Donald Trump is doing, the lowest mark to date in his presidency. (That's in keeping with a number of other polls of late.)

It's also a significant fade from Trump's 100-day mark -- when he stood at 44% approval in CNN data.

So, where, specifically, is Trump bleeding support? I asked CNN's polling boss Jenn Agiesta that question! Here's where she pointed me.

1. Indies. Unaffiliated voters are leaving Trump's side in large numbers. Back at the 100-day mark in April, Trump was at 44% approval with independents. Now? 32%. Trump's numbers among partisans are broadly similar. He's at 5% approval among Democrats (vs 8% in April) and 86% approval among Republicans (vs 85% in April).

