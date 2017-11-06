Story highlights Sen. Rand Paul sustained five rib fractures in an attack Friday

Attorney Matthew Baker is representing Paul's neighbor, Rene Boucher

Bowling Green, Kentucky (CNN) The attorney representing the man who was charged with assaulting Sen. Rand Paul said Monday that attacking the Kentucky Republican had "absolutely nothing" to do with politics.

"The unfortunate occurrence of November 3 has absolutely nothing to do with either's politics or political agendas," a statement by attorney Matthew Baker said. "It was a very regrettable dispute between two neighbors over a matter that most people would regard as trivial."

Baker is representing Paul's neighbor, Rene Boucher, who was charged with attacking Paul. In the statement, Baker also noted the two worked together when they "were both practicing physicians."

A neighbor who did not want to be identified said the two have been "quibbling" over yard waste for years.

According to the neighbor, Paul and Boucher, who share a property line in a gated community, have a long-running dispute over grass clippings and leaves blown onto each others' lawns.