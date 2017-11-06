Democrats yell, seethe during markup of GOP tax plan

Story highlights GOP members were united as they lauded their legislation as a tax break for businesses

(CNN) The House ways and means committee began its work Monday on a massive tax overhaul, but the day quickly devolved into a partisan food fight, with Democrats claiming Republicans were rushing their bill in an effort to score political points.

Just minutes into the hearing, Democrats tried to postpone the mark-up all together arguing that the parties had not had enough time to properly digest the 429-page bill that was just introduced last week and hadn't been the focus of committee hearings.

"This bill needs some vetting," Rep. Lloyd Doggett, a Democrat from Texas, said. "In the President's words, it needs extreme vetting."

But Republicans rebuffed the Democratic effort. Instead GOP members were united as they lauded their legislation as a tax break for businesses and Americans across the board. After nearly six hours of discussion, the committee's chairman, Kevin Brady of Texas, introduced a multi-faceted amendment that Democrats once again argued was cloaked in secrecy.

Rep. Sandy Levin, a Democrat from Michigan, compared Brady to an "authoritarian" for bringing up the amendment without having briefed Democrats on it.

