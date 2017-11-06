Story highlights "Look at what's happened with very weak rhetoric over the last 25 years," Trump said

Abe said that Japan and the US are in "complete agreement" on North Korea

"Some people said that my rhetoric is very strong," he said during remarks at a joint news conference in Tokyo alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "But look at what's happened with very weak rhetoric over the last 25 years. Look where we are now."

Trump's comments came on his second day in the region, where Trump hopes to reaffirm his tough stance on North Korea and rally allies to endorse his strategy.

He achieved that with Abe, who said Monday that he "100%" agreed with Trump's strategy.

Abe said that Japan and the US are in "complete agreement" as to the way forward in dealing with North Korea, including that now is not the time for direct talks with North Korea.

Read More