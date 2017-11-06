Story highlights "Look at what's happened with very weak rhetoric over the last 25 years," Trump said

Abe said that Japan and the US are in "complete agreement" on North Korea

"Some people said that my rhetoric is very strong," he said during remarks at a joint news conference in Tokyo alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. "But look at what's happened with very weak rhetoric over the last 25 years. Look where we are now."

Trump referenced his meetings with family members of Japanese kidnapped by the North Korean regime, and alluded to the death of American Otto Warmbier to bolster his case for an aggressive approach toward Pyongyang.

Abe said that Japan and the US are in "complete agreement" as to the way forward in dealing with North Korea, including that now is not the time for direct talks with North Korea.

"We were in complete agreement as to the measures to be taken on the situation with North Korea," Abe said, noting that he agrees "all options" should remain on the table.

Read More