Is Ralph Northam blowing it in Virginia?

(CNN) For months, the assumption has been that Ralph Northam would be elected Virginia governor on Tuesday night. Now, with just hours remaining before polls open in the commonwealth, the race suddenly looks like a toss-up between Northam, the Democratic lieutenant governor, and former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie.

"It's hard to imagine a statewide candidate who was in the lead with three weeks left who has had a worse close to their campaign," said Glen Bolger, a GOP pollster who has worked extensively in Virginia.

And, by any objective measure, it's hard to argue with Bolger's assessment.

Northam absolutely botched his position on sanctuary cities in the closing weeks of the race -- insisting that despite his vote to kill a bill in the state Senate that would ban sanctuary cities (even though Virginia doesn't have any!), he actually would have voted in support of the legislation he killed if Virginia did have any sanctuary cities.

Uh, OK.