Story highlights She said Trump Jr. suggested an openness to reviewing the Magnitsky Act

Trump Jr. has said the meeting was unproductive

Washington (CNN) The Russian lawyer who met last year with senior members of the Trump campaign said Donald Trump Jr. told her at the meeting that a Trump administration would be willing to review a 2012 sanctions law.

Natalia Veselnitskaya, the lawyer who attended the meeting, made her comments from Moscow in an interview with Bloomberg published Monday.

She said Trump Jr. told her: "Looking ahead, if we come to power, we can return to this issue and think what to do about it."

Veselnitskaya said he added, "I understand our side may have messed up, but it'll take a long time to get to the bottom of it."

CNN has reached out to Trump Jr.'s attorney for a response.

Read More