(CNN) First lady Melania Trump spent the early part of the morning on her second day in Japan being a dutiful dignitary spouse, accompanying President Donald Trump first on a stop to pay respects to the Emperor and Empress of Japan.

There, Trump -- dressed in a demure, navy blue Christian Dior dress and not-so-demure ice blue snakeskin Manolo Blahnik pumps -- sat in a low chair and chatted via an interpreter with Empress Michiko, while their husbands, huddled just feet away, separated only by a flowering plant, did the same.

It's these sorts of traditions that Trump is acquainting herself with on this, the President's first visit to Asia as commander in chief.

A meet-up of the Japan and United States dignitaries came next, complete with anthems and red carpet pomp and circumstance. Melania Trump was characteristically stoic for most of the action, walking through the motions until, finally, it was time to split off from her husband and join first lady Akie Abe for their solo afternoon adventures.

So much fun visiting a local elementary school here in Tokyo. The kids loved both @FLOTUS & Mrs. Abe! #FLOTUSinAsia pic.twitter.com/QgVPkpjBzX — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) November 6, 2017

While the President relishes displays of military might and ceremonial showing off, his wife has demonstrated she far prefers more intimate interactions, specifically with children. That's likely why she and Mrs. Abe visited Kyobashi Tsukiji Elementary School.

