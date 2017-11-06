Washington (CNN) Federal prosecutors from special counsel Robert Mueller's office and Paul Manafort's lawyers tangled throughout the weekend over the former Trump campaign chairman's bail as he awaits a trial on white-collar criminal charges.

In a filing Sunday night, Mueller's lawyers outlined a proposal to allow Manafort to put up $10 million in assets for his bail and travel only in Virginia, New York and Florida. He would not be able to apply for a new passport (his three passports have been confiscated).

The government lawyers also contested whether Manafort's properties are worth what he says they are.

On Saturday, Manafort's lawyers proposed that he be allowed to travel in those three states and Washington, D.C., and pledged as collateral his properties at Trump Tower and on Baxter Street in New York City and in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and $4.5 million in life insurance policies.

In the court filing, Manafort's lawyers estimated that real estate to be worth $8 million, meaning he would be on the hook for $12.5 million in assets if he violated his bail.

Read More