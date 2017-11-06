(CNN) The Secret Service arrested a man near the White House on Monday, after they had been told to be on the lookout for a man who allegedly threatened to kill "all white police" there.

The Secret Service's protective intelligence division was notified at about 2:55 p.m. ET to be on the lookout for Michael Arega of Dallas, who the Montgomery County Maryland Police Department said was heading to Washington for the purpose of killing "all white police" at the White House, according to the statement. The Secret Service spotted him at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET.

