DNC chair Tom Perez: DNC gave Hillary Clinton 'insufficient and just sub-standard tools for success'

"And by contrast the Republican National Committee had invested significant amounts of money in technology and they beat us at our own game," he added.

(CNN) Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said Monday that the DNC did not give Hillary Clinton the tools she needed to succeed in 2016.

"We have to make sure that whoever wins the nomination, has all the tools to succeed," Perez said on Joe Madison "The Black Eagle" on SiriusXM radio. "In other words, that we have built our organizing infrastructure, that we have built a technology infrastructure that's second-to-none, and that we have built a voter protection infrastructure that ensures that the Republican efforts to suppress voters will never succeed. And those are the infrastructure items that we are building now. That doesn't sound sexy."

"But here's the reality: when Hillary Clinton won the nomination, the DNC handed her insufficient and substandard tools for success," Perez said.

Perez's comments echo a sentiment Clinton herself expressed earlier this year, when she told Recode that the DNC's data "was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong." Those comments were met with condemnation from some Democratic operatives, including the former DNC director of data science, who called her comments "f---ing bull----."

In the radio interview Monday, Perez said that Republicans had bested Democrats when it came to investments in technology and organizing.

