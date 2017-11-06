Democratic lawmaker: We might have to file articles of impeachment against Trump

Story highlights "I don't think there's a question of law in terms of knowing that there are significant constitutional impeachable violations that Donald Trump has committed," Rep. Pramila Jayapal said.

"It seems to me that that part is actually fairly clear, but impeachment is not just about the law, it's a political process, and in order for it to be successful, the majority party has to sign onto it," she added.

(CNN) Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal said last week that President Donald Trump has already committed "significant constitutional impeachable violations" and added that Democrats might have to file articles of impeachment if the Republican majority does not act.

Jayapal made the comments on the "Bill Press Show" on Friday, when asked about House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi downplaying the prospect of impeaching Trump and whether she had signed onto any articles of impeachment.

"I haven't signed onto anything yet, you know I'll say that several of us have been really thinking about how we responsibly address the crisis that we have in front of us,"Jayapal said. "And I think that we have to, I don't think there's a question of law in terms of knowing that there are significant constitutional impeachable violations that Donald Trump has committed.

"It seems to me that that part is actually fairly clear, but impeachment is not just about the law, it's a political process, and in order for it to be successful, the majority party has to sign onto it," she added. "There's no way to move impeachment proceedings forward without the majority."

The Washington congresswoman said the issue of impeachment would need to have a goal in mind.

Read More