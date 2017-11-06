Woman who flipped off Trump says she was fired for it

Washington (CNN) The woman who gave President Donald Trump's motorcade the finger in late October is speaking out after she said she was fired for the incident that went viral.

Juli Briskman, a former member of the marketing team at Akima LLC, was riding her bike as the presidential motorcade passed by, transporting Trump from his golf course back to the White House.

"My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated."

Lone cyclist responds to @POTUS motorcade shortly after departing Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va. (Photo: @b_smialowski/@AFP) pic.twitter.com/MKM1kVIyTY — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 29, 2017

She flipped off the motorcade twice, and after the moment went viral, she told her employer.

"I thought that it would probably get back to my company eventually," Briskman said in an interview with CNN's Jeanne Moos.

Read More