The life and career of Sen. John McCain
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, listens during the confirmation hearing on July 11, 2017, for Navy secretary nominee Richard Spencer on Capitol Hill.
John S. McCain III, right, sits on a sofa with his sister, Sandy, in a reproduction of a family photo taken about 1938.
McCain sits with his grandfather, Vice Admiral John S. McCain Sr., and his father, Cmdr. John S. McCain Jr., in a family photo taken in the 1940s.
Lt. Cmdr. John McCain poses with his Navy squadron in 1965.
The North Vietnamese, in 1967, claimed to have shot down and captured McCain, shown in this file photo. The son of McCain Jr., then commander of American Naval Forces in Europe, the younger McCain was said to have been aboard a two-man F-4 Phantom fighter that was shot down by a surface-to-air missile over Hanoi.
McCain Is pulled out of a Hanoi lake by North Vietnamese army soldiers and civilians on October 26, 1967. McCain broke both arms and his right knee upon ejection and lost consciousness until he hit the water. Upon capture, McCain was beaten, he has said. He was held for five years by the North Vietnamese and tortured.
A Vietnamese doctor examines McCain in 1967. For his service and captivity, he earned the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Legion of Merit, Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross Medal and Prisoner of War Medal.
McCain visits the Holt orphanage in Saigon, Vietnam, on October 30, 1974, as a guest of the South Vietnamese government. The institution cares for many youngsters fathered by American GIs.
McCain, center, and his wife, Cindy, pose with Republican Rep. John Rhodes of Arizona in Phoenix. McCain was elected to the House of Representatives from Arizona in 1982, the year after he retired from the Navy.
Vice President George H.W. Bush re-enacts a Senate swearing-in with McCain and his family.
Sen. John McCain, Sen. John Kerry, President George H.W. Bush, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Colin Powell, Gen. John Vessey and others attend a news conference about soldiers missing in action during the Vietnam War.
McCain talks with people during the filming of the CBS Reports Special, "Honor, Duty and a War Called Vietnam," in 1985 in Hanoi, Vietnam.
McCain, bottom, attends a hearing on November 20, 1990, before the Senate Ethics Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The session centered around his campaign contributor, Charles Keating Jr., who was convicted of swindling investors. McCain was among senators connected to the banker who became known as the Keating Five. Also at the hearing are McCain aide Gwendolyn van Paasschen and her attorney, Plato Cacheris, right.
McCain gets a kiss from his wife, Cindy, as they kick off his 2000 presidential campaign in Greenville, South Carolina.
McCain visits on October 14, 1999, with his wife, Cindy, and their children at home in Phoenix. Their daughters are Meghan, right, and Bridget, with sons Jack and Jimmy.
McCain rests in his motel room on November 4, 1999, during the primary campaign in New Hampshire.
McCain, third from left, with his wife, Cindy, and their children on February 1, 2000, in New Hampshire. They are, from left, Andy, Jimmy, Jack, Bridget, Meghan, Doug and Sidney.
McCain laughs during an interview on March 1, 2000, with late-night host Jay Leno.
McCain reaches out to supporters on March 4, 2000, at a campaign rally in Portland, Maine.
McCain addresses a shadow convention at the Annenberg Center of the University of Pennsylvania. McCain was booed when he asked supporters to back his primary opponent, George W. Bush, for president. The shadow convention was put on near the site of the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia to highlight issues that organizers said the major parties had ignored.
Republican presidential nominee George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, pose with hosts John and Cindy McCain on August 13, 2000, at Arizona's Red Rock Crossing as Cathedral Rock looms in the background.
McCain plays Frank McCourt, with Jimmy Fallon as Patrick Fitzwilliam and Seth Meyers as William Fitzpatrick, in a 2002 "Top O' The Morning" skit on "Saturday Night Live."
McCain talks with Marines at Camp Falluja in Iraq during a stop with fellow senators Hillary Clinton, Susan Collins, Lindsey Graham and Russ Feingold.
Clinton and McCain listen to President George W. Bush speak during the National Prayer Breakfast in 2007 in Washington.
McCain, again running for president, speaks during a campaign rally on February 5, 2008, at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. McCain faced off with Mitt Romney on the biggest Super Tuesday in American history.
McCain, left, is introduced by retired Rear Adm. Tom Lynch before delivering a speech on April 2, 2008, at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, during his "Service to America" tour.
McCain and his running mate, Sarah Palin, wave to the crowed after his acceptance speech on September 4, 2008, at the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota.
McCain and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama shake hands on September 26, 2008, at the start of the first of three presidential debates. Both candidates arrived at the Gertrude Castellow Ford Center at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, after taking part in negotiations in Washington to solve the financial crisis.
McCain and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell speak about health care reform on December 18, 2009, on Capitol Hill. They vowed that their GOP colleagues would do everything possible to delay passage of any health care legislation, including reading lengthy bills from the floor.
McCain gestures as he walks to the lectern on August 29, 2012, during the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida.
McCain pauses while giving a speech on April 8, 2017, at a ceremony in Andraz nad Polzelo, Slovenia, to honor a US fighter plane that was downed there during World War II.
McCain listens as former FBI Director James Comey testifies on June 8, 2017, before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his encounters with President Donald Trump and his role in investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.
McCain, left, and Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, head to the Senate chamber on July 13, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington, for a meeting on the revised Republican health care bill. The measure had been under attack from within the party.
McCain leaves the Senate chamber after voting on the GOP '"skinny repeal" health care bill on July 28, 2017. Three Senate Republicans, including McCain, voted no to a stripped-down version of Obamacare reform.