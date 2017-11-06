James Comey unveils new Twitter handle

Here's my new handle. Glad to be part of the Twitterverse. Grateful to Reinhold for the cover these last few years.

Comey has a book due out next spring, which will focus on his career and leadership.

The former FBI director has been mostly off the public radar since he was fired from his post in May by President Donald Trump amid an investigation into the Trump campaign's potential ties to Russia, though he testified at a highly publicized hearing before Congress in June.