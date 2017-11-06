'Wild card' Trump heads into North Korea's line of sight

Story highlights Trump is expected to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and members of the US military

North Korea is expected to dominate the agenda

Hong Kong (CNN) For the first time as US President, Donald Trump will be in Kim Jong Un's immediate neighborhood.

The US President is headed to South Korea on Tuesday, his second stop on an eight-day trip across Asia where the standoff with North Korea is likely to loom large.

The threat posed by North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles has been a top foreign policy priority for the Trump administration. The worry is that should Pyongyang successfully pair the two technologies, the reclusive country would have the potential to launch a devastating strike against a US city.

In the South Korean capital Seoul, Trump will find people who have lived with that reality for decades.

"It's crucial for Trump to show that he's willing to defend and protect South Korea because there's a lot of questions and concerns on the part of South Koreans about his commitment to that alliance, and that has fed fears here in South Korea that they may be abandoned," said Jean Lee, a global fellow at the Wilson Center and former Pyongyang bureau chief for The Associated Press.