How to keep our churches safe

Story highlights The Rev. Nelson Price: US churches must balance being open and accessible while ensuring the safety of all worshippers

Fortunately, there is precedent for this maintaining balance -- and it goes back centuries, writes Price

The Rev. Nelson Price is the retired pastor of Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta, Georgia. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) As the shooting in the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church once again reveals, houses of worship have become soft targets for mass violence. As such, churches in America must now balance being open and accessible to the public, while maintaining safety and security for all their worshipers.

But before we can move forward, we should pause to remember the 26 individuals who lost their lives and the 20 more who were injured in this tragedy. Congregants of all houses of worship must mourn with those in Sutherland Springs. And they must send their prayers to this small Texas town forever shaken by this lone killer.

After a period of mourning, though, we must work toward improving security. Fortunately, there is some precedent for protecting churches. The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem is built over the traditional site where Jesus Christ is believed to have been born. At one time, the entrance had a large archway, allowing easy passage for many congregants. But to prevent Ottoman horsemen from riding in and defacing it, the locals filled in the doorway with massive stones, narrowing the entrance significantly. Today, a guard stands by the entrance.

The Church of the Nativity isn't the only church to take extra precautions. For example, many churches have security entrances for their office suites. Doors are electronically controlled, and visitors are only given access after they've been viewed on a surveillance camera.

