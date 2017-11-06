For Texas survivors, there are no quick fixes for grief

Story highlights Julia Samuel: For those of us affected by the Texas church shooting, we must give ourselves the space to fully grieve the loss of life

And for those trying to support the victims, make a commitment to be there for the long haul, writes Samuel

Julia Samuel is a psychotherapist specializing in grief who has spent the last 25 years working with bereaved families, both in private practice and with England's National Health Service at St. Mary's Paddington. She is founder patron of the charity Child Bereavement UK, where she remains active. Her book "Grief Works: Stories of Life, Death, and Surviving" will be published by Scribner in January. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) This past Sunday, a young man entered a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 people and injuring 20 more. This attack undoubtedly triggered the pain of previous mass shootings -- the most recent in Las Vegas -- for millions of Americans across the country.

Though there will be solace in coming together, lighting candles and sitting vigil in memory of the victims, there is little we can do to change the horrific reality that innocent civilians were killed in cold blood. And we must allow ourselves the space to fully grieve before trying to return to a time before the terror.

As we view images of the carnage, we look for explanations for the inexplicable, feel stricken by the madness of a man who intentionally opens fire in a house of worship. We talk about it, even ruminate, maybe send money for the victims' families.

We may feel guilty that our first thought is to check on those we love, and then feel relief to find all are safe. We have no power to change what happened, so we numb ourselves and attempt to get on with our lives, in the hope that we are among the lucky ones who will continue to remain unscathed.

But for those who were present at the violent killing, and for those who were related to or loved a victim, such carnage is a life-changing event. Every moment from that day forward is seen through the lens of before and after, as if a guillotine sliced through time itself.

