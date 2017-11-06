Story highlights Eri Hotta: President Trump's current Asia trip a reminder that the Cold War continues in East Asia

(CNN) For all the debate over whether cooling US-Russia ties constitute a new Cold War, President Trump's current five-nation, 13-day marathon of a trip should already have made something clear: In one part of the world, at least, the Cold War never really ended.

In a way, the feeling that we are stuck in time is appropriate. After all, long before his stop in Tokyo this weekend to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump had revived old arguments about Japan's supposedly unfair trade practices.

Indeed, looking back, from a Japanese perspective, one of the most bewildering aspects of Trump's presidential campaign was his revival of Japan-bashing, his rhetoric a throwback to Japan's short-lived tenure as an economic superpower in the 1980s (when, coincidentally, he came of age as a self-stylized celebrity tycoon versed in the art of "deal-making").

During the campaign, Trump accused Japan of benefiting unfairly from the US-Japan security alliance, and declared that the arrangement was " not a fair deal ." In portraying Japan as a continuing menace to the US national interest, candidate Trump sounded quaintly anachronistic. Watching him in 2016, many Japanese couldn't help feeling that Trump was stuck in time. What, after all, is there to be feared from Japan when the country has been stagnating for the past few decades?

And yet, the President's trip makes it quite clear that despite the fall of the Berlin Wall, nuclear disarmament, and the disintegration of the Soviet empire, the Cold War never really ended in East Asia. Instead, while the actors may have changed, Cold War concepts of nuclear deterrence and power-balancing are still the central principles by which the US President and East Asian leaders are conducting their diplomacy today.

