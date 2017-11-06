Iran dismisses allegations it gave missiles to Houthi rebels in Yemen

Story highlights The Saudis said the strike could be considered "an act of war"

It was the first time the heart of the Saudi capital was attacked

(CNN) Iran has dismissed allegations that it provided missiles to Houthi rebels in Yemen, after a ballistic missile fired from Yemen came close to the Saudi capital of Riyadh on Saturday.

The missile was intercepted by the Saudi military over the international airport, an action the Saudi-led coalition called "a clear act of aggression" by Iran. The attack prompted the temporary closure of all Yemen's ground, air and seaports.

"The claim that the missile was delivered to Yemen by Iran is baseless," Major General Jafari told reporters on Sunday, as quoted in semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

"These missiles have been manufactured by the Yemenis and their military industries," he said.

Yemen's Houthi rebels said they launched a Burqan 2H long-range missile at the Saudi airport.

