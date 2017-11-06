How was Texas shooter able to legally purchase a gun?

(CNN) Before he slaughtered 26 people in a small town church, Sutherland Springs shooter Devin Kelley had some red flags in his background that authorities say should have prevented him from obtaining or carrying a gun. While serving in the Air Force, he was court-martialed for assault on his wife and assault on their child . He received a bad conduct discharge some time after.

Kelley had enough warning signs in his record that he was denied a license to carry a gun in the state, Abbott said, citing the state's Department of Public Safety.

Still, Kelley was able to purchase the rifle he used in the shooting from a sporting goods store in San Antonio in April 2016.

"Initial information indicates that Kelley's domestic violence offense was not entered into the National Criminal Information Center database by the Holloman Air Force Base Office of Special Investigations," the statement said.

"Had his information been in the database, it should have prevented gun sales to Kelley," the Air Force said.

In the statement, the Air Force says the Air Force Inspector General is currently conducting an investigation into what happened.

Here's a closer look at the laws surrounding owning and carrying a gun in Texas.

Texas has no assault weapons legislation

Like most states, Texas does not have an assault weapons ban in place. After the federal assault weapons ban expired in 2004, only seven states and the District of Columbia instated assault weapons bans , and two other states have regulations but not bans.

You need a license to carry a handgun on you, but not a long gun

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a person can be rendered ineligible for several reasons, including the conviction of a felony or Class A or Class B misdemeanor "or equivalent offense."

Kelley bought four weapons in total -- two in Colorado and two in Texas, the ATF said. One each was purchased in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. Two handguns were found in the shooter's vehicle. A Ruger AR-556 rifle was found in front of the church where Kelley dropped it when a local resident rushed him.

While handgun licenses are a regulated part of Texas law, you do not need a license to carry a long gun, the gun that Kelley fired into the church. Moreover, there is no provision in the Texas Penal Code that prohibits carrying a long gun in public.

You do need to pass a background check

There is no waiting period for purchasing firearms in Texas, but you do need to pass a background check. In some states, a background check can be run fairly quickly through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). However, Texas is not one of these states, so firearms dealers are required to contact the FBI directly for all firearm background checks

The Gun Control Act prohibits the "transfer of a firearm" (which can be a sale) to people with certain criminal or personal history. Among the things that can keep you from getting a gun: A conviction of a crime "punishable by imprisonment for more than 1 year," restraining orders pertaining to "an intimate partner or child," a conviction of a "misdemeanor crime of domestic violence," or a dishonorable discharge from the US Armed Forces.

This brings us back to the Air Force's failure to notify civilian law enforcement of Kelley's criminal record.

"Somebody really dropped the ball," Former Air Force Chief prosecutor Colonel Don Christensen told CNN.

This article states that anyone who "who attempts or offers with unlawful force or violence to do bodily harm to another person" is guilty of assault, and any person who "commits and assault" resulting or likely to result in death or serious injury is guilty of aggravated assault.

A US Air Force spokeswoman told CNN Kelley was punished under these provisions and received a " bad conduct discharge ." This discharge is different than a "dishonorable discharge," which would have immediately prevented him from being sold a weapon under the Gun Control Act.

When trying to get a gun, applicants have to fill out ATF form 4473 , a Firearms Transaction Record. Prospective buyers are asked, "Have you ever been discharged from the Armed Forces under dishonorable conditions?" Technically, for Kelley, they answer was no, since the military makes critical distinctions between other-than-honorable, bad conduct and dishonorable discharges.

The form also asks, "Have you ever been convicted in any court of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence?"