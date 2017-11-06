Sutherland shooter's history puts Texas gun laws in the spotlight

(CNN) Before he slaughtered 26 people in a small town church, Sutherland Springs shooter Devin Kelley had some red flags in his background that, at first glance, might seem like they would have prevented him from obtaining or carrying a gun. While serving in the Air Force, he was court-martialed for assault on his wife and assault on their child. He received a bad conduct discharge some time after.

Kelley had enough warning signs in his record that he was denied a license to carry a gun in the state, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott said, citing the state's Department of Public Safety.

"So how was it that he was able to get a gun? " Abbott said in an interview with CNN. "By all the facts that we seem to know, he was not supposed to have access to a gun. So how did this happen?"

Neither of these incidents, as they are understood now, would have automatically prohibited him from buying a gun. Kelley was able to purchase the rifle he used in the shooting from a sporting goods store in San Antonio in April, 2016.

Texas gun laws are relatively relaxed, and there are some particularities in the law that may explain how Kelley was able to get a gun despite his worrying behavior.

