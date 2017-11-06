5 factors that may predict divorce, according to psychology

Photos: Celebrity couples we wish had never broken up Justin Bieber swept the slightly older Selena Gomez off her feet , and the two were on and off for a while. Although their relationship appeared to end for good in 2013, they spent an awful lot of quality time together in 2014 before finally going their separate ways. Hide Caption 1 of 17

Once upon a time in 1999, a young blonde pop star named Jessica Simpson met another young blond-ish pop star, Nick Lachey, at a Teen People party, and they immediately fell in love. Lachey even wrote a song about their passion -- that would be "My Everything" -- and then he and his new bride signed up to film their love for an MTV reality show called "Newlyweds." But instead of finding "happily ever after," Lachey and Simpson found grounds for divorce in 2005 after three years of marriage. Hide Caption 2 of 17

In 2001, every teenager with access to MTV and Teen People wanted to find the Britney Spears to their Justin Timberlake (or vice versa). With those two ruling pop music, not even their questionable fashion could mar the public's love for their romance. Sadly, matching denim outfits wasn't enough to make this last: The couple broke up in 2002, and many listeners believe Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" is about his relationship with Spears. Hide Caption 3 of 17

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder had amazing chemistry on- and off-screen, from "Edward Scissorhands" to the tattoo parlor, where Depp had "Winona Forever" inked on his arm. Alas, although we adored their courtship, Depp and Ryder weren't meant to be. Hide Caption 4 of 17

Country stars Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert stunned fans when they announced in July that they were divorcing after four years of marriage. There was much sadness on social media over the split. Hide Caption 5 of 17

Madonna's four-year marriage to Sean Penn was one of the wildest rides of the '80s, and that's saying something, but we agree with her words after their divorce in 1989: "I do believe we all have soul mates," she told People magazine. "I don't believe that we necessarily end up with them." After their split, both Madonna and Penn moved on to new relationships (several times). Hide Caption 6 of 17

Lenny Kravitz and former "Cosby Show" star Lisa Bonet seemed tailor-made for each other, right down to their love of hippie style. The pair met at a New Edition concert in 1985 and married in 1987, welcoming daughter Zoe a year later. "We were very young, and it was wonderful," Kravitz recalled in 2013, 20 years after their marriage came to an end. Now, "Zoe's mom and I are best friends," Kravitz said. "It's interesting because that's how the relationship started." Bonet is now married to actor Jason Momoa. Hide Caption 7 of 17

One of our other favorite '90s couples again includes Depp, who dated model Kate Moss from 1994 to 1998. A pairing with that much heat and great hair should never fall apart. Hide Caption 8 of 17

David Arquette and Courteney Cox were so adorable together, they could be endearing in a horror movie, as they were in 1996's "Scream." It was a shock when, after 11 years of marriage, the two announced they were breaking up in 2010. The couple, who have one daughter, Coco, have remained friends. Hide Caption 9 of 17

When "Milkshake" singer Kelis caught Nas' attention at an afterparty for the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards, the artistic couple quickly became the hottest pairing in hip-hop. Unfortunately, the sparks flying between the two combusted in 2009, when Kelis -- seven months pregnant with the couple's son, Knight -- filed for divorce after four years of marriage. Hide Caption 10 of 17

Aaron Carter misses the way things were. The singer tweeted in March 2014 that he'll spend his life "trying to better myself to get back to" his ex Hilary Duff, calling her "the love of (my) life." Duff and Carter dated as teens on and off from 2001 to 2003, and just the thought of them reuniting makes us nostalgic. Hide Caption 11 of 17

From their first screen test for 2008's "Twilight," Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were the perfect match. According to director Catherine Hardwicke , Stewart "felt connected to (Pattinson) from the first moment. That electricity or love at first sight or whatever it is." Whatever "it" was, it didn't survive a cheating scandal in 2012, when Stewart admitted that she'd had a "momentary indiscretion" with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director, Rupert Sanders. Call us crazy, but we still have hope for these two. After all, they've rekindled their romance once before. Hide Caption 12 of 17

The reason we're wistful for the days when Ryan Gosling was dating Rachel McAdams is simple: If the two people who starred in "The Notebook" can't make it work, who can? Hide Caption 13 of 17

Khloe Kardashian's whirlwind romance with basketball player Lamar Odom made us skeptical at first, but once we saw them in action we believed love really can be found in a month. Kardashian eventually filed for divorce after nearly five years of marriage. "It's definitely not anything I'm through," she said of her breakup in March 2014 . "I'm going through it, but I'm not (over) it." And while she put the divorce proceedings on hold in 2015 to support him through his health crisis, she refiled in July 2016. Hide Caption 14 of 17