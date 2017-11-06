(CNN) With a round of golf followed by a plate of hamburgers, President Donald Trump's maiden diplomatic visit to Asia began with at least some semblance of home.

"Two wonderful people!" Trump tweeted, along with a video of his swing.

Close allies that chat frequently on the phone, Trump and Abe later posed for photos holding aloft white and gold caps embroidered with the message: "Donald and Shinzo Make Alliance Even Greater."

Trump has already played golf with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and women's world No. 3 Lexi Thompson during his nine-month tenure.

But he had particularly lofty praise for Matsuyama, who had branded it "an honor" to be given the opportunity to take to the course with the US President.

"[Matsuyama] is the greatest player in the history of Japan," Trump told reporters. "Possibly their greatest celebrity ... He's a truly great player, a great athlete."

The publicity shy 25-year-old, who finished second in June's US Open, averaged 303 yards off the tee last season.

It was enough for for Trump to call him a "long ball hitter," adding: "If I come back and say I was longer than him, don't believe it."

A senior Trump administration official said that Matsuyama and the two leaders didn't keep score during their stroll across the fairways.

Meanwhile, it isn't clear whether the American President used the $3,755 gold-plated driver given to him by Abe last year.

As tensions escalate over North Korea's nuclear ambitions, Trump's tour Asia encompasses visits to five nations over 13 days.

Up next? A trip to Seoul and a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.