Theresa May urges 'new culture of respect' amid Westminster sex scandal

London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May says lawmakers must embrace a "new culture of respect" in the wake of the Westminster sexual harassment scandal.

May, who is set to meet fellow party leaders to discuss new safeguards and procedures for reporting harassment in parliament on Monday, said there was much work to be done.

Speaking at the CBI Conference in London, May said: "People should be able to work in an atmosphere where they feel safe. Political parties have not always got this right."

"We need to establish a new culture of respect at the center of our public life," she said. "One in which everyone can feel confident that they are working in a safe and secure environment, where complaints can be brought forward without prejudice and victims know that those complaints will be investigated properly."

She added: "This isn't about prying into private lives. What we are talking about is the use and abuse of power."

