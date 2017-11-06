Rolling Stone rocks music, culture in HBO documentary

(CNN) Rolling Stone has earned its place in history as a publication at the center of music, pop culture and politics. Yet despite fascinating moments, "Rolling Stone: Stories From the Edge" -- a four-hour documentary, produced in conjunction with the magazine -- feels a bit too much like a licensed product to be fully and consistently compelling.

Like "The Defiant Ones," another music-themed, multi-part HBO documentary about Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, directors Alex Gibney and Blair Foster use Jann Wenner's creation as a filter through which to examine a diverse array of musical and cultural forces. Those range from the rise of rock 'n roll and punk to Hunter S. Thompson's legendary fear and loathing on the trail during the Nixon campaign.

Split into two parts, the first half is easily the strongest, with a fresh-faced Wenner describing his new venture as "sort of a magazine, sort of a newspaper," one that became the voice of a youth culture experiencing its own awakening along with the music.

Presented episodically through pieces that ran in the magazine, "Stories From the Edge" feels somewhat inevitably uneven. The directors chronicle everything from the close relationship with John Lennon -- and Annie Leibovitz photo taken right before his death -- to the discovery of Bruce Springsteen, from Cameron Crowe famously writing for Rolling Stone as a teenager to the kidnapping of heiress Patty Hearst and the insane access the magazine's reporters gained to those involved.

Other highlights include televangelist Jimmy Swaggart railing against rock magazines that he dubbed "pornography," followed by his very public exposure of hypocrisy; and Rolling Stone becoming "the home of the new journalism" by championing writers like Tom Wolfe and Thompson, who described his brand of "gonzo journalism" as involving "total subjectivity" and "participation."

