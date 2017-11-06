Breaking News

At least 49 killed in Vietnam flooding days ahead of Trump's visit

By Joshua Berlinger and Rudolph Birgelen, CNN

Updated 11:17 PM ET, Mon November 6, 2017

Nguyen Thi Vui paddles her boat in the flooded streets of Hoi An in central Vietnam on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017.
(CNN)Dozens of people in Vietnam have been killed in flooding caused by Tropical Cyclone Damrey, just days before US President Donald Trump is set to visit the country.

As of Monday, at least 49 had been killed and another 22 were missing, the European Union's humanitarian aid agency said citing local media.
People walk through floodwaters on a highway in the central province of Dak Lak brought by Typhoon Damrey on Saturday.
In the provinces of Khan Hoa, Ninh Thuan and Phu Yen, nearly 80,000 houses were damaged and some 35,000 people were evacuated.
Local residents navigate on a boat as others wade in the flooded town of Hoi An on Sunday.
Khanh Phan with the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority told CNN that his agency would post updated figures to their website later Tuesday, as authorities are still in the process of collecting information.
    Residents stand inside their flooded home in Hoi An on Monday.
    President Trump is scheduled to visit the coastal city of Da Nang for a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum as part of a two-week trip across the Asia-Pacific region. He'll also travel to the capital, Hanoi, for an official state visit with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang.
    Trump arrives in South Korea Tuesday, where he will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. He then heads to Beijing.

    CNN's Stella Ko contributed to this report