PNG court rejects calls to reinstate food, water to Manus Island refugees

(CNN) Papua New Guinea's Supreme Court has rejected an application that would have seen food and water provided to 600 refugees and asylum seekers who've been without adequate provisions for seven days.

The application, filed on behalf of Kurdish refugee Behrouz Boochani, had sought to ease a standoff at the Manus Island immigration detention center which started last Tuesday, when the center was formally closed.

Food, water and power was cut to the site, and the refugees, who fear they'll be attacked by locals if they leave, have been surviving off water dug from their own well.

"Depriving refugees from having access to basic and vital things is completely against humanity," Boochani told CNN by text after the ruling.

"This order shows how we are forgotten people and there is no justice for us," said Boochani, who was sent to the Australian-run immigration processing center in 2013 after fleeing persecution in Iran.

Around 600 men have been refusing to leave the Manus Island detention center in Papua New Guinea.

