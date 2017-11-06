Story highlights Trump is currently on a tour of Asia

He left Japan on Tuesday for South Korea, after which he will visit China

(CNN) US President Donald Trump's arrival in Seoul Tuesday is being accompanied by a major show of force in the Pacific.

In coming days, three US aircraft carriers, accompanied by guided-missile destroyers and submarines, will be conducting a mock battle in the waters in the region, according to the US Navy.

It's likely the show of power by the US forces will be seen by North Korea as a direct provocation.

While the Navy has been coy as to the purpose of the carriers' presence in the region, Trump spelled it out in a press conference in Seoul.

"I think we're showing great strength," Trump said. "We sent three of the largest aircraft carriers in the world (to the Korean Peninsula) and a nuclear submarine is also positioned."