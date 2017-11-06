(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Sunday massacre
Americans on Monday began asking how the unthinkable unfolded at a Texas church, where a gunman killed 26 at Sunday services. Here's what we are learning.
- Those killed ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years old, officials said. The toddler's family gave the girl's age as 17 months.
- Ten of the 20 people wounded remain in critical condition on Monday, authorities said. And virtually no one at the church was left unscathed, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said. "I think nearly everyone had some type of injury," he told reporters on Monday.
- After the shooter left the church, he was confronted and shot by an armed resident. After the gunman was shot, he called his father, telling him he didn't think he was going to make it, officials said. That's when the gunman shot himself.
Full coverage
Bail decision delayed
Paul Manafort and Rick Gates will stay under house arrest and GPS monitoring for the time being, a federal judge said Monday. At a hearing in Washington, Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she won't make a decision on both defendants' bail until she receives more information on their financial situation.
Trump and trade
On the second day of his Asia tour, President Trump told Japanese auto executives to 'try building your cars in the United States instead of shipping them over.'
At the same time, Trump thanked Japanese automakers for "building new plants and doing expansions" of existing facilities in the United States.
Japan's big three car companies' production in the United States is at a record high.
Is Disney eyeing 21st Century Fox?
21st Century Fox shares jumped by as much as 8.5% on Monday afternoon after a report that the company had recently been in talks to sell most of its assets to Disney.
Where the Queen keeps her money
Leaked documents published on Sunday suggest the private estate of Queen Elizabeth II invested in offshore funds.
Other news
Organizers and sponsor Red Bull were forced to apologize after a tennis ceremony for world's top youngsters was criticized as "sexist" and "awful."
Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton hotel appears to be housing Saudi royals held in a corruption sweep. Communications are cut off, and the hotel isn't taking new bookings until December 1.