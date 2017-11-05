ISIS claims responsibility for suicide attack in Yemen

Story highlights At least 7 people are killed in a suicide attack

Terror group ISIS claims responsibility

Sanaa, Yemen (CNN) A suicide bomber struck security headquarters in the southern port city of Aden on Sunday, killing several people and sparking clashes, Yemeni officials said.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted by its Amaq News Agency.

At least seven people were killed and 12 were injured in the attack, according to a local security official.

The bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the entrance gate to the building, three Yemeni security officials said.

Emergency trucks rushed to the scene as smoke billowed in the sky just minutes after the attack.