Suicide bombers target mosque in Kirkuk, Iraq

(CNN) Two suicide bombers struck the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Sunday.

The bombers targeted a Shiite mosque on Atlas Street, according to Gen. Saad Maan, a spokesman for Iraq's Interior Ministry.

At least one person was killed and 16 others were wounded, Maan said in a statement.

However, health and security officials in Kirkuk said at least six people were killed and 14 others were wounded in the twin bombing in the oil-rich city.

No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday attack.

Read More