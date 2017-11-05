Texas church shooting: How it happened

(CNN) At least 26 people are dead after a gunman opened fire during Sunday service at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a small community east of San Antonio. Here's what we know so far about what happened, according to state and local officials.

Around 11:20 a.m., the suspect was spotted at a Valero Gas Station across the street from the church

He was dressed in black "tactical-type gear" and wearing a ballistic vest, officials said.

The suspect crossed the street in his car, got out and began firing.

He fired in front of the church, then moved to the right side of the building and kept shooting.

