FBI responding to scene of a shooting outside San Antonio, Texas

(CNN) The FBI is responding to the scene of a reported shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, according to Michelle Lee, spokeswoman for the FBI's San Antonio field office.

The shooter was killed after a brief chase north into neighboring Guadalupe County, according Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Robert Murphy. It is unclear if the shooter was killed by police or took his own life, Murphy said.

Local police also have responded to the scene, which occurred at the First Baptist Church, a witness told CNN. The witness, a cashier at a gas station across the street from the church, said she heard about 20 shots being fired in quick succession while a church service was underway around 11:30 a.m. local time.

The Connally Memorial Medical Center in nearby Floresville, Texas, is "accepting and assessing victims" from the Sutherland Springs church shooting, according to hospital spokeswoman Megan Posey. The number of victims is unknown at this time.

Sutherland Springs is about 30 miles east of San Antonio.

