FBI responding to the scene of a shooting outside San Antonio, Texas

(CNN) The FBI is responding to the scene of a reported shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, according to Michelle Lee, spokeswoman for the FBI's San Antonio field office.

Local police also have responded to the scene, which occurred at the First Baptist Church, a witness told CNN. The witness, a cashier at a gas station across the street from the church, said she heard about 20 shots being fired in quick succession while a church service was underway.

Sutherland Springs is about 30 miles east of San Antonio.

Developing story - more to come