Breaking News

Sutherland Springs church shooting: What we know

By Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 3:47 AM ET, Mon November 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

At least 26 dead in Texas church shooting
At least 26 dead in Texas church shooting

    JUST WATCHED

    At least 26 dead in Texas church shooting

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

At least 26 dead in Texas church shooting 01:04

(CNN)A gunman killed at least 26 people and injured about 20 others at a Texas church Sunday morning in what Gov. Greg Abbott said was the largest mass shooting in state history.

How the attack unfolded

Around 11:30 a.m. local time, a man dressed in all black exited a vehicle and started firing a rifle outside First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a Texas community of a few hundred people about 30 miles of San Antonio, said Freeman Martin, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
This man may have prevented the Texas mass shooting from getting any deadlier
This man may have prevented the Texas mass shooting from getting any deadlier
The man then entered the church, where services were underway, and continued to fire, Martin said.
    A cashier at a gas station across the street from the church told CNN she heard about 20 shots being fired in quick succession.
    Read More
    Eventually, as the gunman was leaving the church, a local resident armed himself with a rifle "and engaged" the shooter, Martin said. Martin didn't say where the resident got the rifle, nor did he provide details about the engagement.
    The shooter dropped his gun -- a Ruger AR "assault-type rifle" -- and fled with the resident in pursuit, Martin said.
    The shooter drove north into neighboring Guadeloupe County, authorities said. Just inside that county, law enforcement officers found him dead inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound, Martin said.
    "At this time, we don't know if it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was shot by the local resident" who chased him, Martin said.
    Investigators work at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, November 5. A man opened fire inside the small community church, killing at least 26 people.
    Photos: Sutherland Springs church shooting
    Investigators work at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, November 5. A man opened fire inside the small community church, killing at least 26 people.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    People comfort each other at a community center near the scene of the deadly shooting.
    Photos: Sutherland Springs church shooting
    People comfort each other at a community center near the scene of the deadly shooting.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    Investigators work at the scene. Victims range in age from 5 to 72 years old.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Sutherland Springs church shooting
    Investigators work at the scene. Victims range in age from 5 to 72 years old.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    Enrique and Gabby Garcia watch investigators at the scene.
    Photos: Sutherland Springs church shooting
    Enrique and Gabby Garcia watch investigators at the scene.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church. The shooter was killed after a brief chase north into neighboring Guadalupe County, according Guadalupe County Sheriff&#39;s Office spokesman Robert Murphy.
    Photos: Sutherland Springs church shooting
    Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church. The shooter was killed after a brief chase north into neighboring Guadalupe County, according Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Robert Murphy.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    A man wipes his eyes after the shooting.
    Photos: Sutherland Springs church shooting
    A man wipes his eyes after the shooting.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    Flags are lowered to half staff at First Baptist Church following the shooting.
    Photos: Sutherland Springs church shooting
    Flags are lowered to half staff at First Baptist Church following the shooting.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    Law enforcement officials and forensic experts gather at the scene.
    Photos: Sutherland Springs church shooting
    Law enforcement officials and forensic experts gather at the scene.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    Emergency personnel seal off the scene of the mass shooting.
    Photos: Sutherland Springs church shooting
    Emergency personnel seal off the scene of the mass shooting.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    Law enforcement officers man a barricade near the church.
    Photos: Sutherland Springs church shooting
    Law enforcement officers man a barricade near the church.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    Carrie Matula embraces a woman after the shooting. Matula said she heard the shooting from the gas station where she works across the street.
    Photos: Sutherland Springs church shooting
    Carrie Matula embraces a woman after the shooting. Matula said she heard the shooting from the gas station where she works across the street.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    Law enforcement officials work the shooting scene.
    Photos: Sutherland Springs church shooting
    Law enforcement officials work the shooting scene.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    A woman prays with a man after the shooting.
    Photos: Sutherland Springs church shooting
    A woman prays with a man after the shooting.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    The FBI responded to the scene of the shooting, according to Michelle Lee, spokeswoman for the FBI&#39;s San Antonio field office.
    Photos: Sutherland Springs church shooting
    The FBI responded to the scene of the shooting, according to Michelle Lee, spokeswoman for the FBI's San Antonio field office.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    &quot;My heart is broken,&quot; said Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. &quot;We never think where it can happen, and it does happen. It doesn&#39;t matter where you&#39;re at. In a small community, real quiet and everything, and look at this, what can happen.&quot;
    Photos: Sutherland Springs church shooting
    "My heart is broken," said Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. "We never think where it can happen, and it does happen. It doesn't matter where you're at. In a small community, real quiet and everything, and look at this, what can happen."
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    12 Sutherland Springs church shooting10 Sutherland Springs church shooting13 Sutherland Springs church shooting14 Sutherland Springs church shooting19 Sutherland Springs church shooting21 Sutherland Springs church shooting15 Sutherland Springs church shooting17 Sutherland Springs church shooting08 Sutherland Springs church shooting07 Sutherland Springs church shooting04 Sutherland Springs church shooting 03 Sutherland Springs church shooting 09 Sutherland Springs church shooting03 Sutherland Springs church shooting 1105 SCREENGRAB05 Sutherland Springs church shooting 1105 SCREENGRAB

    Casualties

    Of the 26 who have died, 23 were found dead inside the church. Two bodies were found outside. One person died after being transported to a hospital, Martin said.
    Commissioner: Gunman fled in vehicle
    Commissioner: Gunman fled in vehicle

      JUST WATCHED

      Commissioner: Gunman fled in vehicle

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Commissioner: Gunman fled in vehicle 01:06
    Among the dead is the 14-year-old daughter of the church's pastor, Frank Pomeroy, according to his wife, Sherri Pomeroy, the girl's mother. The couple were traveling out of state when the shooting occurred.
    At least eight of those killed were members of one family, according to a family member and a community leader who both spoke to CNN.
    One of the deceased was about 5 months pregnant, and three of her children were killed. The pregnant woman's brother-in-law -- her husband's brother -- and a young child were also killed, according to the community leader.
    An additional 3 members of the same family were injured in the church shooting, according to the community leader. The family member tells CNN that one of them was shot in the head.
    About 20 people were taken to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, Martin said. At least four hospitals received patients from the shooting.
    Victims ranged in age from 5 to 72 years old, Martin said. It wasn't immediately clear if that included just those who died, or all who were shot.
    Authorities didn't immediately release the names of the dead and injured.

    The shooter and the investigation

    The church attacker was Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, according to two law enforcement sources who have been briefed on the investigation.
    Suspect was wearing all black, says DPS spokesman
    Suspect was wearing all black, says DPS spokesman

      JUST WATCHED

      Suspect was wearing all black, says DPS spokesman

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Suspect was wearing all black, says DPS spokesman 01:48
    Without naming Kelley, Martin described the shooter as a young white male who was dressed in all-black "tactical-type gear" and wearing a ballistic vest. Multiple weapons were inside the vehicle, he said.
    Martin said Sunday evening that he couldn't announce any information about a motive in the shooting.
    Kelley previously was a member of the US Air Force. He served in logistics readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico starting in 2010, according to Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek.
    What we know about suspect Devin Patrick Kelley
    What we know about suspect Devin Patrick Kelley
    Kelley was charged in military court in 2012 on suspicion of assaulting his spouse and their child, Stefanek said. Kelley received a bad conduct discharge, confinement for 12 months, and was demoted to E-1, or airman basic, she said.
    Kelley purchased the gun he used, a Ruger AR-556 rifle, in April 2016 from an Academy Sports + Outdoors store in San Antonio, a law enforcement official told CNN. He listed an address in Colorado Springs, Colorado, when he bought the rifle, the official said.
    When Kelley filled out background-check paperwork at the store, he checked a box to indicate he didn't have any disqualifying criminal history, the official said.
    There was no disqualifying information that showed up in Devin Kelley's background check as he was trying to buy the rifle, a law enforcement official told CNN.
    The FBI responded to the scene of the shooting, according to Michelle Lee, spokeswoman for the FBI's San Antonio field office.

    Reaction

    President Donald Trump, who was in Japan, condemned the shooting as an "act of evil" and called it "horrific."
    Trump offers his support after church shooting
    Trump offers his support after church shooting

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump offers his support after church shooting

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump offers his support after church shooting 01:03
    "This act of evil occurred as the victims and their families were in their place of sacred worship. We cannot put into words the pain and grief we all feel and we cannot begin to imagine the suffering of those who lost the ones they love," Trump said Monday morning at the top of his previously scheduled remarks to business leaders at the US embassy in Tokyo.
    On Twitter, the President said: "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."
    Abbott, Texas' governor, said the state would mourn the dead and support their families.
    "As governor, I ask for every mom and dad at home tonight, that you put your arm around your kid and give your kid a big hug, and let them know how much you love them," Abbott said at a news conference Sunday evening,
    US Sen. John Cornyn of Texas called the news "truly heartbreaking" in a tweet Sunday. "Please say a prayer for First Baptist congregation, first responders & the community there," he said.
    Abbott and others attended a vigil Sunday night at the Sutherland Springs post office.
    "We have never had this happen before," said Debra Morales, a volunteer coordinating relief efforts for victims' family members. "It's all just very upsetting."

    CNN's Dakin Andone, Ryan Browne, Evan Perez, Shimon Prokupecz and AnneClaire Stapleton contributed to this report.