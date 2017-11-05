Deadly shootings at a place of worship: Unthinkable but not unprecedented

(CNN) The deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas -- a sanctuary and place of worship -- may be unthinkable, but it's not unprecedented.

Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in June 2015. Perhaps the incident that first comes to mind is the attack at thein June 2015. Nine parishioners, all African-American, were shot by a young white man who entered their Charleston, South Carolina, church, joined their Bible study for an hour and then opened fire. The shooter targeted his victims because of their skin color.

But there have been others. Many others.

Those are just some of the reported incidents from the past decade. -- the list is much longer. And it's not just Christian churches.

