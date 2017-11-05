Photos: Sutherland Springs church shooting Emergency personnel respond to a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, November 5. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Law enforcement officers man a barricade near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. At least 20 people were killed in the shooting, authorities said.

Carrie Matula embraces a woman after the shooting at the church. Matula said she heard the shooting from the gas station where she works across the street.

Law enforcement officials work the shooting scene.

A woman prays with a man after the shooting.

Law enforcement officials stand next to a covered body at the scene.

The shooter was killed after a brief chase north into neighboring Guadalupe County, according Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Robert Murphy.

The FBI responded to the scene of the shooting, according to Michelle Lee, spokeswoman for the FBI's San Antonio field office.