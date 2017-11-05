Sutherland Springs church shooting
Emergency personnel respond to a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, November 5.
Sutherland Springs church shooting
Law enforcement officers man a barricade near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. At least 20 people were killed in the shooting, authorities said.
Sutherland Springs church shooting
Carrie Matula embraces a woman after the shooting at the church. Matula said she heard the shooting from the gas station where she works across the street.
Sutherland Springs church shooting
Law enforcement officials work the shooting scene.
Sutherland Springs church shooting
A woman prays with a man after the shooting.
Sutherland Springs church shooting
Law enforcement officials stand next to a covered body at the scene.
Sutherland Springs church shooting
The shooter was killed after a brief chase north into neighboring Guadalupe County, according Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Robert Murphy.
Sutherland Springs church shooting
The FBI responded to the scene of the shooting, according to Michelle Lee, spokeswoman for the FBI's San Antonio field office.
Sutherland Springs church shooting
"My heart is broken," said Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. "We never think where it can happen, and it does happen. It doesn't matter where you're at. In a small community, real quiet and everything, and look at this, what can happen."