(CNN) Journalist Ronan Farrow, who wrote the damning New Yorker expose that detailed multiple allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein, said Saturday that by speaking out, the film mogul's alleged victims had caused a "seismic change in culture in real time."

"We are in this moment where women are coming forward, one after another, industry after industry, telling the hardest stories of a lifetime," Farrow told CNN's Brian Stelter during an interview on his show "Reliable Sources."

More than 40 women have now accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault, among them celebrities like Ashley Judd, Heather Graham and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The accusations against Weinstein have sparked what some have dubbed the "Weinstein effect," emboldening other alleged victims to share their own stories of abuse and to make accusations against British government officials, an NPR manager, an Amazon Studios executive and many others.

Asked by Stelter if Farrow's reporting led him to believe that journalists or media organizations were complicit in Weinstein's alleged assaults, Farrow said he didn't want to "get into the details on that," and that he wanted "to keep the focus" on victims.

