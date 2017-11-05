(CNN) A picture is starting to emerge of the suspected gunman in a deadly mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation identified the shooter as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26.

Kelley was once a member of the US Air Force, spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said. He served in logistics readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, starting in 2010.

Kelly was court-martialed in 2012 for two counts of Article 128 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, assault on his spouse and assault on their child, Stefanek said. Kelley received a bad conduct discharge, confinement for 12 months and a reduction in rank, she said. The Air Force did not provide a date of the discharge.

Kelley is accused of killing 26 people, including the 14-year-old daughter of the church's pastor, and injuring more.

