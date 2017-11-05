(CNN) As he approaches the first anniversary of his election victory over Hillary Clinton, President Donald Trump's approval ratings have hit historic lows.

According to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll , 59% disapprove of Trump's handling of the presidency — the worst of any president at nine months in office since modern polling began. Of those who disapprove, 50% say they do so strongly. Only 37% of those polled approve of Trump's performance in office.

Trump is the first president since Harry Truman to see a net-negative approval at this point in his term, according to The Washington Post . Former President Bill Clinton had the next worst, with a net positive of 11 points.

A record percentage of respondents (65%) do not think that Trump is "honest and trustworthy," up from 58% in April 2017, while a third say he does have these characteristics. Two-thirds say they do not think Trump "has the kind of personality and temperament it takes to serve effectively as president."

Expectations for Trump's presidency have also dropped significantly since before he took office in January. Prior to his inauguration, 61% thought he'd do an excellent or good job on the economy, while only 44% feel he is doing that well now. Fifty-six percent expected he'd do good work dealing with terrorism, while only 43% say he is doing so now. Expectations on his handling of race relations have dropped 12%; on improving the health care system, they've dropped by 18%.