Trump: 'Not a weakness' to sit down with leaders like North Korea's Kim

Story highlights During the campaign Trump spoke of meeting with Kim

North Korea issue is expected to dominate Trump's Asia tour

(CNN) US President Donald Trump has indicated he may be willing to meet Kim Jong Un at some point, though he said it was "far too early" for a one-on-one conversation with the North Korean leader.

Speaking to a US television program Sunday about the North Korea issue, Trump said he was happy to "sit down with anybody."

Asked if he would "ever consider sitting down with a dictator," Trump told Full Measure he would "certainly be open to doing that."

"I would sit with anybody I feel. I don't think it's strength or weakness. I think sitting down with people is not a bad thing," he said.

The comments contrast with Trump's previously antagonistic remarks in which he threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if it moves against the US or its allies.