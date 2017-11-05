Rand Paul's injuries from assault more severe than initially reported

(CNN) Republican Sen. Rand Paul has five rib fractures, including three displaced fractures and lung contusions, after an assault in his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, a senior adviser told CNN.

Paul sustained what were initially reported as "minor injuries" after a neighbor allegedly assaulted him in his home Friday. Kentucky State Troopers said the neighbor, Rene Albert Boucher, "intentionally assaulted" the senator. The motive for the alleged assault is unknown, but assaulting a member of Congress is a federal crime and could likely result in severe charges including felony assault or assault of a member. Both Capitol Police and the FBI are investigating the incident.

Police say Boucher, 59, "admitted going onto Paul's property and tackling him."