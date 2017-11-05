Pelosi: GOP trying to move tax plan in days

Story highlights Pelosi said President Donald Trump and Republicans are moving too fast on the plan

She called the tax plan "a gift to corporate America"

Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says the Republican tax plan isn't all that it seems, expressing her frustration over a lack of collaboration between the two parties.

Speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" Sunday morning, Pelosi said President Donald Trump and Republicans are moving too fast.

"If you're going to do a whole revision of the tax code, it should be done in a bipartisan way. That's the only way it will be fair, simplified, and sustainable. ... They're trying to move this in a matter of days," she said.

Despite claims of tax cuts to middle class families, there are other factors in the tax plan to consider, Pelosi said.

"They give with one hand and take away with the other," she said. "This thing will explode the deficit, the national debt. And one reason is they're giving a $1.5 trillion cut to corporate America."

