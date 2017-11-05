Pelosi backs sexual harassment legislation for Congress

Story highlights Several lawmakers came forward with allegations of sexual harassment by their colleagues in Congress

Pelosi said that she supports mandatory training

Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Sunday weighed in on the sexual harassment claims current and former female lawmakers are making against their male colleagues in Congress, saying she supports legislative action in Congress to address the issue.

"Most of -- I didn't know about some of these things, because there is a nondisclosure provision. That has to go," Pelosi told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked what she plans to do about the harassment allegations. "But, anyway, we're at a tipping -- we're a different place. I'm kind of, I don't want to say excited about it because it's all very, very sad, but it's hopeful that we can do something very, very strong right now."

Pelosi's comments come after four California lawmakers -- former Republican Rep. Mary Bono and former Democratic Rep. Hilda Solis, former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer, and current Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez -- came forward with allegations of sexual harassment by their colleagues in a recent report by the Associated Press.

California Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier recently discussed her own allegations of sexual harassment and assault she experienced as a young congressional staffer. Speier introduced legislation on Friday that would require sexual harassment training for members of Congress and their staff. Her office also said she plans to introduce another bill to address broader reforms to the current complaint process within the Office of Compliance, which is the agency with responsibility to handle sexual harassment claims on Capitol Hill under the Congressional Accountability act of 1995.

Right now, there is no requirement for sexual harassment training in the House of Representatives, although each individual office may elect to voluntarily have their staff attend training by the Office of Compliance.

