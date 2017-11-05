Story highlights Ryan has said people should let Mueller do his job

A handful of Republicans have a bill calling on Mueller to resign

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan said he continues to support Robert Mueller's work as special counsel, rebuffing calls for the former FBI director's ouster.

"We need to let these career professionals do their jobs, see it through," Ryan said of the special counsel investigation on "Fox News Sunday."

He continued, "So, no, I don't think he should be stepping down, and I don't think he should be fired. And the President has made it clear, he's not going to do that."

Over the course of Mueller's investigation, Ryan has said people should let Mueller do his job and defended Mueller from critics. He has largely sought to stay away from the investigation, however, saying in an interview with CNN on Thursday that he did not view the first indictments from the investigation as a "distraction" from the GOP effort on taxes and stood by his line to let Mueller "do his job."

"This is our justice system, and the justice system needs to play itself out," Ryan said Thursday.

