Pelosi: Must 'exhaust' diplomatic options on North Korea

The Pentagon said the only way the military could destroy all of North Korea's weapons would be a ground invasion

Washington (CNN) The US must attempt to resolve its hostilities with North Korea using every possible diplomatic avenue before considering military action, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

"We have to exhaust every other remedy," Pelosi said.

Pelosi's comments came after the Pentagon sent a letter to lawmakers late last month saying the only way to destroy all of North Korea's nuclear weapons "with complete certainty" would be to conduct a ground invasion of the country.

Pelosi said she was worried not only about the threat of North Korea conducting a strike, but also about Pyongyang selling nuclear technology to third parties.

"My concern about North Korea is not only what they're doing, but what they're advertising," Pelosi said. "They may want to sell some of this technology."

